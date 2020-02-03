Detroit Pistons may still trade Andre Drummond, but may not get desired return

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond continues to be at the center of trade rumors as the NBA Trade Deadline is quickly approaching, falling this week on Thursday.

A potential deal fell through last month, as the Atlanta Hawks backed out of a reported potential deal.

According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the team hasn’t given up hope on trading the big center, though they may not get their desired return in a potential deal.

“The Pistons haven’t given up hope of moving Andre Drummond, but if they manage it — far from a sure thing — they will probably not get the return they envisioned, sources say. Drummond’s $28.7 million player option for next season has cooled the market, but talks aren’t completely dormant, sources say.”

Meanwhile, Lowe also reported that teams have inquired about other pieces of the team, including Christian Wood and Svi Mykhailiuk – though he believes the Pistons should keep the latter around.

“Teams have inquired with the Pistons about both Christian Wood — a free agent this summer — and Svi Mykhailiuk, sources say. Given Wood’s free agency, the Pistons might engage on that front. I’d be surprised if they dealt Mykhailiuk for future assets. Detroit is thin in young perimeter talent, and Mykhailiuk — shooting 43% from deep this season on heavy volume — has been a pleasant surprise. Detroit holds a small team option on him for next season. The Pistons should keep him.”

The trade deadline is February 7.

– – Quotes courtesy of Zach Lowe of ESPN – –