Detroit Pistons Meeting With Head Coaching Finalists This Week

Head coach candidates Kevin Ollie and Charles Lee are reportedly meeting with the Pistons to discuss the coaching vacancy.

Detroit Pistons Meeting With Head Coaching Finalists This Week

By Eric Vincent
Head coach candidates Kevin Ollie and Charles Lee are reportedly meeting with the Detroit Pistons to discuss the coaching vacancy.

Per Jake Fischer from Yahoo Sports, the Detroit Pistons are scheduled to have follow up meetings with head coaching candidates Kevin Ollie and Charles Lee this week. The first follow-up meeting was reportedly today with Ollie and the next meeting is scheduled for tomorrow for Lee.

Key Points

Former Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams reportedly turned down offer to become Pistons coach.

New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach Jarron Collins is reportedly no longer a finalist.

Pistons' owner Tom Gores hosted Collins, Lee and Ollie in Los Angeles for interviews last week.

Pistons Notes

