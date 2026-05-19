Detroit Pistons Land Duke Standout in 2026 NBA Mock Draft

The Detroit Pistons are already being linked to one of college basketball’s rising scorers following their playoff exit.

In his latest 2026 NBA Mock Draft for ESPN, Jeremy Woo projects the Pistons to select Duke shooting guard Isaiah Evans with the No. 21 overall pick, a move that would address one of Detroit’s clearest roster needs heading into next season.

And after watching Detroit’s offense struggle throughout portions of the postseason, especially in the team’s Eastern Conference semifinal loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the fit makes a lot of sense.

Isaiah Evans could fill major need for Detroit Pistons

Woo’s analysis focused heavily on Evans’ ability to space the floor and provide perimeter scoring around Cade Cunningham.

According to the mock draft, Evans projects as a movement shooter with long-term offensive upside, something Detroit badly needs after its playoff offense became inconsistent against elite defenses.

The Pistons finished their postseason run struggling to consistently knock down perimeter shots, and Cleveland’s defensive pressure exposed Detroit’s lack of reliable floor spacing at times.

Adding a player like Evans could directly address that issue.

Duke standout brings shooting upside

MBB Isaiah Evans — College Basketball (Men’s) Stats Isaiah Evans 2026 PPG 11.0 APG 0.9 RPG 2.2 SPG 0.5 BPG 0.4 DREB 1.9

Evans, a sophomore at Duke, measured in at:

6-foot-5½ without shoes

186 pounds

6-foot-8¾ wingspan

8-foot-8½ standing reach

Woo noted that Evans weighed in somewhat light and did not have the strongest overall combine testing numbers, but the offensive skill set remains intriguing enough to keep him projected firmly in the first round.

The report also mentioned Evans’ ability to develop into a valuable floor spacer with positional size, a trait that becomes increasingly valuable in today’s NBA.

Detroit Pistons entering critical offseason

This offseason suddenly feels massive for Detroit.

After winning 60 games and earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, expectations around the franchise have completely changed. The Pistons are no longer rebuilding. They are trying to build a championship-level roster around Cunningham and their young core.

NBA Detroit Pistons Team Stats · 2026 Stat Value Rebounds Per Game 43.9 Assist To Turnover Ratio 1.5 Fouls Per Game 23.4 Games Played 14 Rebounds 615 Free Throw Percentage 76.6

That means improving offensively becomes a priority.

Detroit’s playoff run exposed a few weaknesses, particularly when opposing defenses packed the paint and forced the Pistons into difficult perimeter shots. Adding more shooting and offensive versatility through the draft would be a logical next step.

Woo specifically pointed to Detroit’s need for additional shooting around Cunningham, something that became “apparent throughout the Pistons’ playoff run.”

Could Isaiah Evans actually fit in Detroit?

On paper, the fit is easy to see.

Cunningham thrives when surrounded by shooters who can punish help defense and create spacing. Evans’ projected shooting ability would complement Cunningham’s playmaking while also giving Detroit another young offensive weapon to develop.

Of course, the NBA Draft process is still just beginning, and plenty can change over the coming weeks.

But if ESPN’s latest projection proves accurate, the Pistons may already have their eye on a Duke scorer capable of helping unlock another level of Detroit’s offense.