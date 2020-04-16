Detroit Pistons move up in latest mock draft, proceed to strike gold

We still have no idea when the 2020 NBA Draft will take place but when it finally does, our Detroit Pistons should have a high pick. In fact, the Pistons, according to Tankathon, have a 42.1% of ending up with a top 4 pick when the Draft Lottery ends up taking place.

Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press released his first mock draft on Thursday and he began by running a Tankathon simulation and the Pistons earned the No. 3 pick.

With the No. 3 pick, Sankofa II has the Pistons striking gold and selecting PG LaMelo Ball.

From Detroit Free Press:

The Pistons get their point guard of the future. Ball projects to be the best lead guard in the draft. Standing 6-foot-7, he’s an elite passer and rebounder and a big name who would bring in fans, which could be attractive for an organization that has lacked a young star to build around.

There are concerns. Ball shot 37.5% overall and 25% from 3 for Illawarra this season in the National Basketball League. His dad, LaVar, has a reputation for overstepping boundaries. But the Pistons would be foolish to make a safer pick here. Ball is a no-brainer.

Nation, if the Pistons land the No. 3 pick, do you agree it would be a “no-brainer” to select LaMelo Ball? If not, who would you target?