57.1 F
Detroit
Thursday, April 16, 2020
type here...
Detroit Pistons News
Updated:

Detroit Pistons move up in latest mock draft, proceed to strike gold

By Don Drysdale

Detroit
overcast clouds
57.1 ° F
62 °
53.6 °
54 %
3.9mph
90 %
Sun
56 °
Mon
56 °
Tue
43 °
Wed
42 °
Thu
46 °

Must Read

U of M NewsArnold Powell - 0

Recent decommit Isaiah Todd takes shot at Michigan fan base

On Tuesday, 5-star recruit Isaiah Todd surprised everyone by decommitting from Michigan. A day later, Todd, who has been taking...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions grab stud RB and sleeper QB in latest 7-round mock draft

The countdown is officially on as we head towards the 2020 NFL Draft. In the latest full 7-round mock draft...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

NFL Insider Jay Glazer to break ‘Big, big news’

The 2020 NFL Draft is nearly here and you can bet there will be plenty of breaking news between...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

We still have no idea when the 2020 NBA Draft will take place but when it finally does, our Detroit Pistons should have a high pick. In fact, the Pistons, according to Tankathon, have a 42.1% of ending up with a top 4 pick when the Draft Lottery ends up taking place.

Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press released his first mock draft on Thursday and he began by running a Tankathon simulation and the Pistons earned the No. 3 pick.

With the No. 3 pick, Sankofa II has the Pistons striking gold and selecting PG LaMelo Ball.

From Detroit Free Press:

The Pistons get their point guard of the future. Ball projects to be the best lead guard in the draft. Standing 6-foot-7, he’s an elite passer and rebounder and a big name who would bring in fans, which could be attractive for an organization that has lacked a young star to build around. 

There are concerns. Ball shot 37.5% overall and 25% from 3 for Illawarra this season in the National Basketball League. His dad, LaVar, has a reputation for overstepping boundaries. But the Pistons would be foolish to make a safer pick here. Ball is a no-brainer. 

Nation, if the Pistons land the No. 3 pick, do you agree it would be a “no-brainer” to select LaMelo Ball? If not, who would you target?

 

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Previous articleReport: Brian Allen becomes first known NFL player to test positive for coronavirus
Next articleFormer Michigan PG David DeJulius announces transfer destination

Comments

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Former Pistons C Bill Laimbeer weighs in on GOAT debate

Detroit Pistons News Arnold Powell - 0
Michael Jordan or LeBron James? When talking about the greatest player in NBA history, most seem to agree that the debate comes down to Jordan...
Read more

Pistons’ Bad Boy Bill Laimbeer and Charles Barkley Brawl at the Palace [Video]

Detroit Pistons News Arnold Powell - 0
On the morning of Thursday, April 19, 1990, the Philadelphia 76ers awakened with the knowledge that the only thing standing between them and their...
Read more

Former Pistons great Chauncey Billups takes down Trae Young in H-O-R-S-E

Detroit Pistons News Don Drysdale - 0
It may not be the basketball we want to watch right now, but at least it's basketball! On Sunday evening former Detroit Pistons great Chauncey...
Read more

Former Pistons PG Chauncey Billups to play HORSE on ESPN

Detroit Pistons News Arnold Powell - 0
You may have heard that plans were in the works for current and former NBA/WNBA players will be having a HORSE shooting competition. Well,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.