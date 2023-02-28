Detroit Pistons: Nerlens Noel Leaves The Motor City After Contract Buyout

The Detroit Pistons have been trying to rebuild their team after a couple rough seasons, and Nerlens Noel has been bought out after putting him on the trade market didn't work out. His departure could be seen as a strategic move by the Pistons to clear cap space and open up opportunities for younger players.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the two sides had agreed to a contract buyout, officially putting Noel on the market.

Center Nerlens Noel and the Detroit Pistons have completed a contract buyout, his agent @GeorgeLangberg tells ESPN. Noel can join a team and become eligible for a playoff roster. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 27, 2023

Why it matters:

With the acquisition of James Wiseman and the return of Marvin Bagley III, Noel is the odd man out when it comes to Pistons' big men. Rookie Jalen Duren has had a great rookie season and these three should be the big men moving forward.

Noel's departure from the Pistons could pave the way for other potential acquisitions for the team.

Noel played in only 14 games for the Pistons this season.

The opportunity for the younger guys to play is now cleared, and the cap space gained will help the team in future endeavors.

Nerlens Noel by the numbers:

Noel appeared in 14 games for the Pistons this season, averaging 2.3 points per game and 2.6 rebounds.

He was acquired by the Pistons this offseason on draft night, along with Alec Burkes .

. In his eighth season, Noel has averaged 7.2 points per game, 6.1 rebounds per game, and a player efficiency rating of 16.6 throughout his career.

He is owed $9.24 million this season, with a club option for next season.

