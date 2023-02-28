Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Pistons News Reports

Detroit Pistons: Nerlens Noel Leaves The Motor City After Contract Buyout

Noel found himself as the odd man out among Detroit's big men.

By Teddy Jackson
3
0

The Detroit Pistons have been trying to rebuild their team after a couple rough seasons, and Nerlens Noel has been bought out after putting him on the trade market didn't work out. His departure could be seen as a strategic move by the Pistons to clear cap space and open up opportunities for younger players.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the two sides had agreed to a contract buyout, officially putting Noel on the market.

Why it matters:

- Advertisement -

With the acquisition of James Wiseman and the return of Marvin Bagley III, Noel is the odd man out when it comes to Pistons' big men. Rookie Jalen Duren has had a great rookie season and these three should be the big men moving forward.

  • Noel's departure from the Pistons could pave the way for other potential acquisitions for the team.
  • Noel played in only 14 games for the Pistons this season.
  • The opportunity for the younger guys to play is now cleared, and the cap space gained will help the team in future endeavors.

Nerlens Noel by the numbers:

What they're saying:

The buzz on Twitter
Load More
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Should Detroit Lions sign Marcus Mariota to back up Jared Goff?
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Lions Analysis and OpinionW.G. Brady -

Should Detroit Lions sign Marcus Mariota to back up Jared Goff?

The Detroit Lions absolutely MUST sign a veteran quarterback to backup Jared Goff. Marcus Mariota certainly has the experience, and he could be the guy.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.