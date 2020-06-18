41.2 F
Detroit Pistons new GM Troy Weaver releases statment

Detroit Pistons News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

After an extensive search, the Detroit Pistons finally got their guy as they have hired Troy Weaver to be their next general manager.

Following the news, Weaver released a statement saying his honored and excited about joining the Pistons franchise.

“I’m excited for the challenge of building this team into a consistent winner and assembling the pieces to compete at a very high level. We’ll get to work right away, evaluating opportunities and installing systems that will make us all successful.” 

 

