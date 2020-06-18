Detroit Pistons new GM Troy Weaver releases statment

After an extensive search, the Detroit Pistons finally got their guy as they have hired Troy Weaver to be their next general manager.

Following the news, Weaver released a statement saying his honored and excited about joining the Pistons franchise.

“I’m excited for the challenge of building this team into a consistent winner and assembling the pieces to compete at a very high level. We’ll get to work right away, evaluating opportunities and installing systems that will make us all successful.”