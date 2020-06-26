Detroit Pistons newest C Justin Patton puts up 45 pts, 13 rebs, 9 assists, 6 blks [Video]

On Friday, the Detroit Pistons signed former Chicago Bulls 1st Round pick (No. 16 overall) Justin Patton. The terms of the contract have not yet been released.

Most are not familiar with Patton as he has only played in nine NBA games since being drafted in 2017.

Here is a highlight video from when Patton dropped 45 points, 13 rebounds, 9 assists, and 6 blocks for the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League.

Could this end up being a steal for the Pistons, especially since they do not currently have a center under contract for the 2020-21 season?