Detroit Pistons next game postponed due to COVID-19

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, Tuesday’s game between the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls has been postponed due to COVID-19.

The Bulls have 10 players in health and safety protocols. While they do meet the league-required minimum of eight players, the NBA has made the decision to postpones the Bulls next two games.

