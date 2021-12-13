Detroit Pistons next game postponed due to COVID-19

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, Tuesday’s game between the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls has been postponed due to COVID-19.

The Bulls have 10 players in health and safety protocols. While they do meet the league-required minimum of eight players, the NBA has made the decision to postpones the Bulls next two games.

Adjust your plans.

The NBA has postponed the Bulls-Pistons game on Tuesday and Bulls-Raptors on Thursday, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 13, 2021