Detroit Pistons No. 1 draft pick Cade Cunningham feeling the love from Motor City

by

The Detroit Pistons made it official during the summer, selecting Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham with the 1st overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft. And he arrives in the Motor City with much fanfare as the team continues to take steps in their rebuilding process to once again gain their place in the upper echelon of the NBA.

He spoke today during the team media session, having nothing but great things to say about his impressions about Detroit.

Cunningham averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists and hit 40% of his 5.7 3-point attempts per game during his one season with Oklahoma State.

