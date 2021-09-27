Detroit Pistons No. 1 draft pick Cade Cunningham feeling the love from Motor City

The Detroit Pistons made it official during the summer, selecting Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham with the 1st overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft. And he arrives in the Motor City with much fanfare as the team continues to take steps in their rebuilding process to once again gain their place in the upper echelon of the NBA.

He spoke today during the team media session, having nothing but great things to say about his impressions about Detroit.

Cade Cunningham on the patience he has with himself: "Nothing is given to you. You have to be humble coming in and take it for what it is. If you can be consistent every day, the good things will come." — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) September 27, 2021

Cade Cunningham on his first months in the NBA: “Detroit has been good for me. Being able to lock in the team, getting in workouts, it’s been a lot of fun.” — Palace Pistons (@PalaceOfPistons) September 27, 2021

Asked Cade Cunningham about getting adjusted to a new life over last few months: "Being with the Pistons organization so far, there's been a bunch of people trying to help make that transition smoother." — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) September 27, 2021

Cade on Detroit: "I feel the love everywhere I've went in the city. People tell me good luck, just checking." — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) September 27, 2021

Cunningham averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists and hit 40% of his 5.7 3-point attempts per game during his one season with Oklahoma State.