Pistons Notes

Detroit Pistons' odds of landing No. 1 pick in 2023 NBA Draft

By W.G. Brady
18
0

Inside the Article:

The 2022-23 NBA regular season is in the books, and our Detroit Pistons finished with a record of 17-65. That horrendous record was easily the worst in the league as the second-worst team was the San Antonio Spurs, who finished with a 22-60 record. As we know, the NBA has a draft lottery, which means there is no guarantee that the Pistons will land the No. 1 pick, despite them having what was by far the worst record. In fact, two other teams will have the same chances to land the top pick as the Pistons will.

Detroit Pistons Nerlens Noel Dwane Casey 2023 NBA Draft

Key Points

Since the Pistons finished with one of the three worst records in the league, they will have a 14% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick. The Spurs and Houston Rockets will also have a 14% chance of landing the top pick as they finished with the second and third-worst records during the regular season.

Here is the full list of the NBA Draft Lottery odds (Via Tankathon):

PICKTEAMRECORDWIN%GBSTREAKL10TOP 4#1 OVR
1 Detroit 17-65.207Lost 11-952.1%14.0%
2 San Antonio22-60.268 5.0Won 13-752.1%14.0%
 Houston22-60.268 5.0Won 34-652.1%14.0%
4 Charlotte 27-55.32910.0Won 15-548.1%12.5%
5 Portland 33-49.40216.0Lost 41-942.1%10.5%
6 Orlando34-48.41517.0Lost 45-537.2%9.0%
7 Washington 35-47.427 18.0Lost 13-729.4%6.8%
 Indiana35-47.427 18.0Won 13-729.0%6.7%
9 Utah37-45.45120.0Lost 12-820.3%4.5%
10 Dallas 38-44.46321.0Lost 22-813.9%3.0%
11 Oklahoma City 40-42.488 23.0Won 24-68.5%1.8%
 Chicago   ORL 40-42.488 23.0Won 26-48.0%1.7%
13 Toronto 41-41.50024.0Won 16-44.8%1.0%
14 New Orleans 42-40.51225.0Lost 17-32.4%0.5%

Bottom Line: Detroit Pistons need to get lucky

Not to be pessimistic, but despite finishing with the worst record in the NBA, the Detroit Pistons only have a 14% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick, which means they have an 86% chance of not landing the top pick. This year, more than any other we can remember, it would be huge if the Pistons could get lucky and land the top pick as they would be able to select the prized possession, Victor Wembanyama.

