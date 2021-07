It may have been the worst kept secret in all of basketball, but it’s now official.

The Detroit Pistons have officially selected Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham with the 1st overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Welcome to Detroit, Cade!