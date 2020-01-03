41.9 F
Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores: “We have to look at everything”

By Michael Whitaker

Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores: “We have to look at everything”

It hasn't been the season that the Detroit Pistons and owner Tom Gores envisioned. After qualifying for the playoffs...
It hasn’t been the season that the Detroit Pistons and owner Tom Gores envisioned.

After qualifying for the playoffs last season, that hope has all but officially extinguished as the calendar has barely turned to January.

With last night’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Pistons are now in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with a 12-23 record. They’ve been hit hard by injuries, and their top players haven’t been able to will their teammates to victory.

Gores himself admitted disappointment in how this season has fared so far, and acknowledged the possibility of all things being considered.

“We’ve had a hard time with health and everything else like that and we thought we could manage (injuries) a little better,” Gores explained. “We’ve got a lot of work to do. We’re not winning, and the record is the record, so we just have to keep plugging away.”

“Well, we have to look at everything because we’re not winning, so you’re not winning, to me, you have to assess everything. I think anybody would want to do that,” he continued. “And probably in the next month or so, we’re going to get together as an organization and just discuss things.”

The NBA Trade Deadline is February 6, and there have already been rumors circulating about a potential deal with center Andre Drummond, who can become a free-agent at season’s end if he declines his $28.1 million player option.

“Andre is going to have to make his choice — I mean Andre is a great player,” Gores said. “So, we’ll just see. All these things are unknowns and it’s kind of difficult to filter through all this little bit of health bad luck.

“The bottom line is that our record is our record. And regardless of injuries. You know, we’ve got to figure out how to win.”

– – Quotes courtesy of Rod Beard of the Detroit News Link – –

