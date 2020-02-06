Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores post message following Andre Drummond trade

On Thursday, as the NBA trade deadline was less than an hour away, news broke that the Detroit Pistons had trade C Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Later on Thursday night, Pistons owner Tom Gores, who was always very fond of Drummond, put out the following message which emphasized how grateful he is to have had Andre on his team.

Drummond was not quite as thankful as he bashed the Pistons for not giving him a ‘head up’ before trading him to Cleveland.