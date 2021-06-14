Detroit Pistons part ways with young guard Jaylen Hands

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Pistons have announced a personnel move as the NBA Draft approaches.

They’ve parted ways with young guard Jaylen Hands:

Detroit Pistons and young guard Jaylen Hands have agreed to part ways, which will make him an unrestricted free agent after clearing waivers, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 14, 2021

The Pistons had acquired his rights as part of last offseason’s trade involving Luke Kennard, Saddiq Bey, Bruce Brown and Landry Shamet.

He’s been playing in the ABA League, and will be free to seek UFA opportunities after he clears waivers.