Detroit Pistons PF Marvin Bagley III suffers non-contact injury

According to reports, the Detroit Pistons have lost PF Marvin Bagley III to an injury.

On Tuesday night, the Pistons hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder in their third preseason game of the year.

What happened to Marvin Bagley III?

According to multiple reports, Marvin Bagley III was injured during the first quarter of tonight’s game when he slipped on the floor.

James Edwards III of The Athletic is reporting that Bagley III injured his right knee and he will not return to the game.

Stay tuned for further updates.