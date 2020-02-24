45.4 F
Detroit Pistons News

Detroit Pistons’ PG Derrick Rose expected to remain with team for remainder of season

By Charlie Harrison IV

College SportsMichael Whitaker - 0

Michigan Football cancels spring trip due to coronavirus fears

The Michigan Wolverines football team will not be making their annual spring trip this year due to the outbreak...
Read more
Detroit Tigers NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Boyd has a message for people who boo the Houston Astros

You can bet that baseball fans everywhere will be eager to let the Houston Astros know exactly what they...
Read more
Charlie Harrison IV
Born and raised in Detroit, I grew up a fan of Detroit sports. Sports has been my #1 love for as long as I can remember. I am currently a software developer (my day job) who joined this team to express my love for the game.

Don’t expect Detroit Pistons’ PG Derrick Rose to leave the Motor City this season.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, Rose is not expected to leave via a buyout.

“There’s no chance. From what I understand, when the Lakers called the Pistons and expressed an interest in trading for [him], the Pistons said ‘Hey, we appreciate you calling, but we’re not trading him. Dwane Casey likes him. We think he’s going to be important for us next year.’ He just wasn’t available.”

Last week, the Pistons reached a buyout agreement with Reggie Jackson and Markieff Morris. Jackson is now a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, meanwhile, Morris has since joined the Los Angeles Lakers.

At 19-40 for the season, the Pistons are in the midst of a rebuild. Rose is expected to be a mentor to the younger guys in the locker room.

For the season, Rose is averaging 18 points and 5.7 assists per game.

–Quotes courtesy of Ashish Mathur, Clutch Points– LINK

