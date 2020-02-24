Detroit Pistons’ PG Derrick Rose expected to remain with team for remainder of season

Don’t expect Detroit Pistons’ PG Derrick Rose to leave the Motor City this season.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, Rose is not expected to leave via a buyout.

“There’s no chance. From what I understand, when the Lakers called the Pistons and expressed an interest in trading for [him], the Pistons said ‘Hey, we appreciate you calling, but we’re not trading him. Dwane Casey likes him. We think he’s going to be important for us next year.’ He just wasn’t available.”

Last week, the Pistons reached a buyout agreement with Reggie Jackson and Markieff Morris. Jackson is now a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, meanwhile, Morris has since joined the Los Angeles Lakers.

At 19-40 for the season, the Pistons are in the midst of a rebuild. Rose is expected to be a mentor to the younger guys in the locker room.

For the season, Rose is averaging 18 points and 5.7 assists per game.

