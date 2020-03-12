Detroit Pistons players told to self-quarantine

On Wednesday night, the shocking news broke that the NBA had made the decision to suspend their season until further notice.

The announcement was made just moments after it was revealed that Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus.

Now, according to reports, players from teams the Jazz have played within the past 10 days are being told to self-quarantine. One of those teams is the Detroit Pistons, who hosted the Jazz at Little Caesars Arena this past weekend.

Per ESPN: Players from teams the Jazz have played within the past 10 days are being told to self-quarantine. Those teams are the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York #Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and the Toronto Raptors.#Coronavirus — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) March 12, 2020

