Detroit Pistons First Playoff Game Date/Time Revealed

The Detroit Pistons are heading into the NBA playoffs with momentum and the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Detroit secured the No. 1 seed by closing out the regular season with a 133-121 win over the Indiana Pacers, finishing with a 60-22 record. It marks one of the most successful regular seasons in franchise history and sets the stage for a deep postseason run.

Game 1 of the Pistons’ first-round series ET at Little Caesars Arena. The opponent is still unknown and will be determined by the NBA Play-In Tournament, which runs Tuesday through Friday.

Detroit will face the No. 8 seed, meaning they’ll take on whichever team emerges from the play-in field that includes the teams finishing seventh through tenth in the conference standings.

Earning the top seed gives the Pistons several key advantages. They will have home-court advantage throughout the Eastern Conference playoffs and will benefit from extra rest while their opponent fights through the play-in.

Now, the focus turns to preparation as Detroit waits to see who they will face when the postseason tips off.

Playoff basketball has officially returned to Detroit, and expectations are as high as they’ve been in years.