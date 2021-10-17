Detroit Pistons provide optimistic update on Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons have been carefully monitoring their prize asset in No. 1 overall NBA Draft Pick Cade Cunningham, who has been dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered during team workouts earlier this month.

Despite the setback, the Pistons have declared that Cunningham is “on course”.

“He’s on course,” head coach Dwane Casey said after Sunday’s practice. “He’s working. We’re all on the same page with his people and with Cade.”

According to Casey, the team won’t be rushing him back despite the fact that the season officially begins on Wednesday.

“He’s on course, we’re gonna wait,” Casey said. “We’re gonna hold out. Hold out hope but again he’s on course. One thing, we’re not going to do, if he’s not 100%, we’re not going to rush him back out there wait and he gets re-injured and be off more time. But we’ll see where everyone is by Wednesday, and make that proclamation come Wednesday.”

Detroit’s home opener is Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena against the Chicago Bulls.

– – Quotes via MLive Link – –

<noscript><iframe style="width: 600px; height: 400px;" src="https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php?action=ai_ajax&block=16&referrer=&cookie_check=1&rnd=7998959671" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"></noscript>