Detroit Pistons Re-sign Tobias Harris to Two-Year Deal





The Detroit Pistons have agreed to bring back 31-year-old forward Tobias Harris on a two-year, $52 million free-agent deal, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday.

Harris, who played for the Pistons from 2016 to 2018, bolsters a team that finished with an NBA-worst 14-68 record last season. The veteran presence of Harris could be crucial for the Pistons, who endured a challenging season marked by a 28-game losing streak.

Last season with the Philadelphia 76ers, Harris averaged 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and shot 35% from the 3-point range. He was completing a five-year, $180 million contract, earning $39.3 million last season. The addition of Harris utilizes about half of Detroit’s available cap space of over $50 million.

The Detroit Pistons have been active in the offseason, restructuring their front office by appointing Trajan Langdon as team president and Dennis Lindsey as senior vice president of basketball operations. They also named J.B. Bickerstaff as their new head coach and acquired Tim Hardaway Jr. in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks, along with three second-round picks. Additionally, the Pistons selected Ron Holland II with the No. 5 overall pick in the draft.

This latest move adds depth to the Pistons’ lineup and aims to address their past struggles by bringing familiar talent to the roster.