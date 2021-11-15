Detroit Pistons recall pair of players ahead of tonight’s game vs. Kings

The Detroit Pistons are set to begin a five-game home stand tonight beginning with a matchup against the Sacramento Kings, and they’ve called up reinforcements.

They’ve called up both Saben Lee and Isaiah Livers from the G-League affiliate Motor City Cruise:

It was announced last week that they’ll be without Kelly Olynyk for at least the next six weeks with an injury.