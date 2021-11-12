Detroit Pistons receive bad news on the injury front

The Detroit Pistons will be without the services of Kelly Olynyk for the foreseeable future.

Forward Kelly Olynyk, who is in his first season with the Pistons, will be sidelined for at least the next six weeks after suffering at Grade 2 MCL sprain in his knee in the 4th quarter of last night’s win over the Houston Rockets:

Detroit Pistons say forward/center Kelly Olynyk will be sidelined for at least six weeks due to a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 12, 2021

Olynyk has averaged 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds in 23 minutes per game so far in 10 games this season.