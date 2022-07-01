Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons release 2022 Summer League roster

The 2022 NBA Draft is in the books and our Detroit Pistons made out very well as they were able to land Jaden Ivey with the No. 5 overall pick before trading to acquire Jalen Duren, who was selected with the No. 13 pick.

Now that the draft is behind us, Pistons GM Troy Weaver has already been busy making roster moves, including making a trade for Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks, re-signing Marvin Bagley III, and agreeing to a contract with free agent, Kevin Knox.

On July 7, the Pistons will begin their 2022 Summer League play and they have released their roster and schedule.

Jaden Ivey is meant for the Detroit Pistons

Here is the Detroit Pistons 2022 Summer League roster, which includes rookie Jaden Ivey. As you can see, rookie Jalen Duren is not on the roster at this time.

The Pistons 2022 Summer League squad will be coached by Jordan Brink.

No Name Position Height Weight
26 Jules Bernard G 6-6 205
41 Saddiq Bey F 6-8 215
45 Buddy Boeheim G 6-6 195
46 Jimmy Boeheim F 6-8 215
2 Cade Cunningham G 6-6 220
29 Kyle Foster G 6-5 172
7 Killian Hayes G 6-5 195
23 Jaden Ivey G 6-4 200
8 Braxton Key F 6-8 230
47 Balsa Koprivica C 7-1 240
38 Saben Lee G 6-2 183
12 Isaiah Livers F 6-7 230
27 Kameron McGusty G 6-5 190
19 Charlie Moore G 5-11 180
28 Isaiah Stewart C 6-8 250
39 Anthony Tarke F 6-6 220
24 Justin Turner G 6-4 205
37 Stanley Umude G 6-6 210

Here is the Detroit Pistons 2022 Summer League schedule (Via Detroit News)

Pistons Summer League schedule

► July 7 vs. Portland, 12:00 a.m.

► July 9 vs. Washington, 6:00 p.m.

► July 12 vs. Indiana, 9:00 p.m.

► July 14 vs. Cleveland, 5:30 p.m.

From NBA.com:

The Detroit Pistons announced today the club’s schedule and roster for the NBA 2K23 Summer League 2022 to be held in Las Vegas from July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The Pistons, guaranteed five games, will play four preliminary games from July 7-14. All 30 NBA teams will be featured and the top two teams from their first four games will play in the championship game on July 17. The 28 teams not playing in the championship game will play a fifth game on either July 16 or 17.

