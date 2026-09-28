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Detroit Pistons Release 2026 Training Camp Roster

Detroit Pistons training camp roster
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The Detroit Pistons have officially released their 2026-27 training camp roster, and one name is conspicuously absent.

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Jalen Duren.

Detroit’s roster features 20 players, led by Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, John Collins, Duncan Robinson and several newcomers as the Pistons prepare to open training camp under head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

Duren’s absence comes as no surprise. The All-Star center remains an unsigned restricted free agent and cannot participate in training camp until he signs a contract. Detroit reportedly offered Duren a fully guaranteed five-year, $200 million deal, but the two sides remain at an impasse.

The Pistons’ official roster page still lists Duren, but the training camp roster distributed Monday does not.

Detroit opens camp Tuesday with the biggest unresolved issue of its offseason still hanging over the organization.

Pistons City Edition Detroit Pistons training camp roster

Pistons Bring 20 Players to Training Camp

Here is the complete roster released by the Pistons:

No.PlayerPos.HeightWeight
20John CollinsF/C6-9235
2Cade CunninghamG6-6220
31Javonte GreenG/F6-4221
94Elijah Harkless*G6-3196
5Ron Holland IIG/F6-8209
27Kevin HuerterG/F6-6198
24Daniss JenkinsG6-4191
17Isaiah JoeG6-5178
13Isaac Jones*F6-8245
8Chaz LanierG6-3208
23Ebuka OkorieG6-1186
34Ugonna Onyenso*C7-0225
12Taurean PrinceF6-6218
7Paul ReedF/C6-9230
55Duncan RobinsonF6-7208
35Tolu SmithC6-11251
9Ausar ThompsonF6-7223
18John Ukomadu^F6-7195
25Brice Williams^F6-5214

* Two-way contract
^ Exhibit 10/training camp contract

The team sheet lists 19 players by name despite being released as Detroit’s camp roster. The most notable omission remains Duren, whose contract situation has now officially carried into camp.

Several offseason additions are present, including Collins, Joe and Prince. Detroit’s offseason included substantial roster turnover, with Collins arriving from the Clippers and Joe and Prince coming aboard in separate moves. NBA.com

New Faces Join Pistons Core

Cunningham and Thompson headline Detroit’s returning core, while Ron Holland II enters his third NBA season. The roster also provides the first training-camp setting for rookie guard Ebuka Okorie, along with opportunities for younger players including Chaz Lanier and two-way players Elijah Harkless, Isaac Jones and Ugonna Onyenso.

Detroit is also giving John Ukomadu and Brice Williams opportunities on Exhibit 10 deals. Williams previously appeared on Detroit’s Summer League roster, while Okorie, Onyenso and Jones also participated in Las Vegas.

There will be competition around the established rotation, but Detroit’s starting group already has some shape. Collins is expected to replace departed forward Tobias Harris in the starting lineup, while Isaiah Joe gives Bickerstaff another perimeter shooting option.

The unanswered question is at center.

Detroit has Paul Reed and Tolu Smith available in camp, with Collins capable of playing minutes at the five. But none of that changes what Duren means to the roster after averaging 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds during his All-NBA season.

Jalen Duren Situation Hangs Over Camp

The Pistons have maintained publicly that Duren remains an important part of their plans. President of basketball operations Trajan Langdon said at Media Day that Detroit intends to welcome Duren back regardless of how he resolves his contract situation.

For now, however, Duren is not permitted to participate in Pistons training camp while unsigned. His current deadline to accept the one-year, $9.6 million qualifying offer is Oct. 1.

Detroit has also undergone considerable change around its core this offseason, making this camp especially important as Bickerstaff begins assembling his rotation.

The Pistons now know who will be on the floor when camp opens Tuesday.

The bigger question is how long they’ll have to wait before Duren joins them.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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