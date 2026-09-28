Detroit Pistons Release 2026 Training Camp Roster

The Detroit Pistons have officially released their 2026-27 training camp roster, and one name is conspicuously absent.

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Jalen Duren.

Detroit’s roster features 20 players, led by Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, John Collins, Duncan Robinson and several newcomers as the Pistons prepare to open training camp under head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

Duren’s absence comes as no surprise. The All-Star center remains an unsigned restricted free agent and cannot participate in training camp until he signs a contract. Detroit reportedly offered Duren a fully guaranteed five-year, $200 million deal, but the two sides remain at an impasse.

The Pistons’ official roster page still lists Duren, but the training camp roster distributed Monday does not.

Here’s the full training camp roster pic.twitter.com/Zf6F2inNuh — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) September 28, 2026

Detroit opens camp Tuesday with the biggest unresolved issue of its offseason still hanging over the organization.

Pistons Bring 20 Players to Training Camp

Here is the complete roster released by the Pistons:

No. Player Pos. Height Weight 20 John Collins F/C 6-9 235 2 Cade Cunningham G 6-6 220 31 Javonte Green G/F 6-4 221 94 Elijah Harkless* G 6-3 196 5 Ron Holland II G/F 6-8 209 27 Kevin Huerter G/F 6-6 198 24 Daniss Jenkins G 6-4 191 17 Isaiah Joe G 6-5 178 13 Isaac Jones* F 6-8 245 8 Chaz Lanier G 6-3 208 23 Ebuka Okorie G 6-1 186 34 Ugonna Onyenso* C 7-0 225 12 Taurean Prince F 6-6 218 7 Paul Reed F/C 6-9 230 55 Duncan Robinson F 6-7 208 35 Tolu Smith C 6-11 251 9 Ausar Thompson F 6-7 223 18 John Ukomadu^ F 6-7 195 25 Brice Williams^ F 6-5 214

* Two-way contract

^ Exhibit 10/training camp contract

The team sheet lists 19 players by name despite being released as Detroit’s camp roster. The most notable omission remains Duren, whose contract situation has now officially carried into camp.

Several offseason additions are present, including Collins, Joe and Prince. Detroit’s offseason included substantial roster turnover, with Collins arriving from the Clippers and Joe and Prince coming aboard in separate moves. NBA.com

New Faces Join Pistons Core

Cunningham and Thompson headline Detroit’s returning core, while Ron Holland II enters his third NBA season. The roster also provides the first training-camp setting for rookie guard Ebuka Okorie, along with opportunities for younger players including Chaz Lanier and two-way players Elijah Harkless, Isaac Jones and Ugonna Onyenso.

Detroit is also giving John Ukomadu and Brice Williams opportunities on Exhibit 10 deals. Williams previously appeared on Detroit’s Summer League roster, while Okorie, Onyenso and Jones also participated in Las Vegas.

There will be competition around the established rotation, but Detroit’s starting group already has some shape. Collins is expected to replace departed forward Tobias Harris in the starting lineup, while Isaiah Joe gives Bickerstaff another perimeter shooting option.

The unanswered question is at center.

Detroit has Paul Reed and Tolu Smith available in camp, with Collins capable of playing minutes at the five. But none of that changes what Duren means to the roster after averaging 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds during his All-NBA season.

Jalen Duren Situation Hangs Over Camp

The Pistons have maintained publicly that Duren remains an important part of their plans. President of basketball operations Trajan Langdon said at Media Day that Detroit intends to welcome Duren back regardless of how he resolves his contract situation.

For now, however, Duren is not permitted to participate in Pistons training camp while unsigned. His current deadline to accept the one-year, $9.6 million qualifying offer is Oct. 1.

Detroit has also undergone considerable change around its core this offseason, making this camp especially important as Bickerstaff begins assembling his rotation.

The Pistons now know who will be on the floor when camp opens Tuesday.

The bigger question is how long they’ll have to wait before Duren joins them.