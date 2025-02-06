Detroit Pistons Release Optimistic Jaden Ivey Injury Update

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey is making notable progress in his recovery from a broken left fibula suffered during a January 1st game against the Orlando Magic. According to the latest update from the Pistons, Ivey has transitioned to a walking boot and has begun light weight-bearing activity.

The team remains optimistic about his recovery timeline, with Ivey’s progress expected to be assessed further in the coming weeks as he continues to engage in basketball-related activities. The Pistons are hopeful that Ivey will return to full health in time for a return to action, though they will continue to monitor his recovery closely.

https://twitter.com/DetroitPistons/status/1887538773635772804

This marks an important milestone for Ivey as he works towards making his return to the court, and Pistons fans are eager to see him back in action as soon as he is 100%.