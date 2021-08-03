Detroit Pistons release slick new court renderings for upcoming season

Fans who attend Little Caesars Arena for the upcoming NBA season to catch a glimpse of No. 1 overall draft pick Cade Cunningham will be treated to more than just a vastly improved Detroit Pistons team on the court.

The court itself will be getting a new look – not only for the typical game night but also for the occasions when Detroit wears their City Edition jerseys.

Check it out below:

Debuting this Fall for the 2021-22 NBA season… check out our new 313 and primary court renderings! @LCArena_Detroit is going to be lit. #NoBrakes | #InItForMyCity pic.twitter.com/fT08VtzDAR — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) August 3, 2021

It also wasn’t long ago that the Pistons announced plans to include a court side bar for season ticket holders known as the CURE Insurance Courtside Club.

Needless to say, it’s going to be a fun experience at LCA for this coming year.