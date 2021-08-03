Detroit Pistons release slick new court renderings for upcoming season

Fans who attend Little Caesars Arena for the upcoming NBA season to catch a glimpse of No. 1 overall draft pick Cade Cunningham will be treated to more than just a vastly improved Detroit Pistons team on the court.

The court itself will be getting a new look – not only for the typical game night but also for the occasions when Detroit wears their City Edition jerseys.

It also wasn’t long ago that the Pistons announced plans to include a court side bar for season ticket holders known as the CURE Insurance Courtside Club.

Needless to say, it’s going to be a fun experience at LCA for this coming year.

