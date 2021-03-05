Detroit Pistons release statement after agreeing to buyout with Blake Griffin

Sharing is caring!

It’s officially the end of an era in the Motor City, even if it was short lived.

Veteran forward Blake Griffin and the Detroit Pistons have agreed to a contract buyout, making Griffin an unrestricted free agent.

According to reports, several teams are listed as front runners to land his services, with the most likely being the Brooklyn Nets.

Shortly afterwards, Pistons team owner Tom Gores released a statement thanking him:

The Detroit #Pistons announced today the club has reached a buyout agreement with Blake Griffin and simultaneously requested waivers on the veteran forward. pic.twitter.com/y6XGXMLiiS — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) March 5, 2021