Detroit Pistons reportedly discussed trade for Ben Simmons

According to a report from Keith Pompey, the Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons have discussed a trade that would send Ben Simmons to the Pistons in exchange for Jerami Grant and more.

From Keith Pompey:

The team has engaged in ongoing discussions with the Detroit Pistons to acquire Grant, another forward, a young player, and a draft pick in exchange for Simmons, league sources said. One source said power forward/center Kelly Olynyk and second-year swingman Saddiq Bey were mentioned as players who could be included in a possible deal. However, a source said the Pistons are unlikely to include Bey, a Villanova product, or Olynyk.

A person close to the Sixers said the team would want a more high-profile player than Grant in exchange for Simmons. The source added that the team hasn’t spoken to the Pistons lately.

REPORT: The 76ers and Pistons have discussed a trade that would send Ben Simmons to Detroit and Jerami Grant, a young player, filler, and a pick to Philadelphia, via @PompeyOnSixers. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 19, 2021