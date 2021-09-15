Detroit Pistons reportedly finalizing Exhibit 10 contract with Derrick Walton Jr.

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly bringing back a familiar face into the fold.

According to James Edwards III of The Athletic, The Pistons are finalizing an Exhibit 10 contract with former guard Derrick Walton Jr.:

Walton is a two-time All-Big Ten honoree dating back to his years playing collegiately with the Michigan Wolverines, and played three games with the Pistons after signing a 10-day contract during the 2019-20 season. He most recently appeared with the Washington Wizards’ 2021 Summer League team.