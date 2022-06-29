The 2022 NBA Draft is a wrap and Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver has already shifted his focus to the NBA free agency period, where a report suggests Miami G Victor Oladipo could be an option.

Oladipo is just three years removed from his second-straight NBA All-Star Game appearance in a 2018-19 season in which he averaged 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists with the Indiana Pacers.

The problem is that Oladipo has had injury problems throughout his career. In fact, he has not played in more than 36 games in a season since the 2017-18 campaign when he played in 75 games for the Pacers.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Troy Weaver crafted a masterpiece to get Jalen Duren

Detroit Pistons reportedly interested in Victor Oladipo

According to a report from Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, he has heard the Detroit Pistons are one of the teams interested in Victor Oladipo.

Fischer notes that Oladipo is not expected to return to the Heat and that the teams interested are Washington, Denver, and Detroit.

From Bleacher Report:

Early indications are Tyler Herro’s extension with Miami will settle around $25 million in average annual value. Victor Oladipo is not expected to return to the Heat and is said to have interest from Washington, Denver and Detroit, in the salary range of the taxpayer MLE.

Nation, would you like to see the Detroit Pistons sign Victor Oladipo or is be too big of a risk because of his injury history?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

