Detroit Pistons reportedly lose assistant coach

Kalamian has been an NBA assistant coach for 25 years,
Detroit Pistons assistant Rex Kalamian has agreed to become the new head coach of the Armenian national team, Kalamian tells ESPN. His grandmother escaped the Armenian genocide as a teenager to come to the United States, and both his parents are Bronx-born Armenian-Americans.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 20, 2022
