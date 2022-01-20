in Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons reportedly lose assistant coach

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, Detroit Pistons assistant Rex Kalamian has agreed to become the new head coach of the Armenian national team, Kalamian tells ESPN.

Wojnarowski adds that Kalamian’s grandmother escaped the Armenian genocide as a teenager to come to the United States, and both his parents are Bronx-born Armenian-Americans.

Kalamian has been an NBA assistant coach for 25 years,

