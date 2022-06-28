Detroit Pistons reportedly make decision on Luka Garza, two others

The Detroit Pistons are moving on from Luka Garza.

The 2022 NBA Draft is in the books and the Pistons tore it up by landing Jaden Ivey with the No. 5 overall pick and then trading up for Jalen Duren, who was selected with the No. 13 pick.

With the draft behind us, Pistons GM Troy Weaver has now shifted his focus to how he can best form his roster for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

According to a report from James Edwards III of The Athletic, the Pistons are parting ways with a trio of players.

Detroit Pistons to reportedly part ways with trio of players

James Edwards III of The Athletic reported just moments ago that sources of his have indicated that the Detroit Pistons have decided not to pick up the team options for Frank Jackson, Luka Garza, and Carsen Edwards.

In addition, Edwards III said that Jamorko Pickett no longer holds one of the Pistons’ two-way spots as Braxton Key and Buddy Boeheim now hold those spots.

Sources: The Pistons will not pick up the team options of Frank Jackson, Luka Garza and Carsen Edwards. Additionally, Detroit's two two-way guys are Braxton Key and Buddy Boeheim, so Jamorko Pickett no longer holds one of those spots. — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) June 28, 2022

Garza was originally selected by the Pistons with the No. 52 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

In 32 games with the Pistons in 2021-22, Luka Garza averaged 5.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.6 assists in 12.2 minutes of action per game.

Nation, do you believe the Detroit Pistons are giving up on Luka Garza too soon?

