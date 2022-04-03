in Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons reportedly plan to sign former All-American Carsen Edwards to multi-year deal

According to a report from Shams Charania, the Detroit Pistons are planning to sign NBA G League guard Carsen Edwards to a two-year contract.

As noted by Charania, Edwards averaged nearly 27 points per game for the G League’s Salt Lake City this season.

While in college at Purdue, Edwards was a two-time All-American.

