Detroit Pistons reportedly plan to sign former All-American Carsen Edwards to multi-year deal

According to a report from Shams Charania, the Detroit Pistons are planning to sign NBA G League guard Carsen Edwards to a two-year contract.
As noted by Charania, Edwards averaged nearly 27 points per game for the G League’s Salt Lake City this season.
While in college at Purdue, Edwards was a two-time All-American.
