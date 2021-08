Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver has taken care of another piece of important business.

The team announced that they’ve come to terms with free-agent guard Saben Lee on a new three year contract:

Restricted free agent guard Saben Lee is returning to the Detroit Pistons on a three-year deal, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 4, 2021

Lee averaged 5.6 points, 3.6 assists and two rebounds in 16.3 minutes per game while starting seven during the 2020-21 NBA Season.