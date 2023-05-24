Detroit Pistons reportedly rejected by former Suns coach Monty Williams

The Detroit Pistons are officially in search of their next head coach after making the call not to bring back Dwane Casey for what would have been a 6th season on the job. And unfortunately, it appears that now-former Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams, one of the higher profile names that they were interested in, declined what was said to be a generous offer to come to the Motor City.

Why It Matters: Monty Williams allegedly turned down “big money” offer

According to a report from NBA correspondent Marc Stein, Williams allegedly turned down a “big-money” offer from the Pistons.

Stein writes:

“League sources say that the Pistons, even after they failed to win the Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes in the draft lottery, went through with their intent to make a big-money offer to Williams in hopes that the former Suns coach could be lured straight into a new job.“

“It appears that plan, which we revealed in the enclosed story from inside the Drawing Room at the draft lottery in Chicago last week, was unsuccessful. Williams has three years remaining on his Suns deal valued in excess of $20 million.”

Williams, 51, was dismissed by the Suns after their playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets. He is only one year removed from being named the NBA Coach of the Year after guiding the Suns to 64 victories last season; he compiled a record of 194-115 in four seasons in Phoenix.

Wrapping It Up: The Detroit Pistons still are looking for a new coach

Among the candidates that were reported to be on Detroit's radar included former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka (already hired by the Houston Rockets), Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee, Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn, and Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin.

Unfortunately, this is only the latest setback for the Pistons this offseason that's also seen them get absolutely rotten luck in last week's NBA Draft Lottery by getting the 5th overall pick despite owning the League's worst record.