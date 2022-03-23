Detroit Pistons reportedly signing F Braxton Key

According to a report from JD Shaw, the Detroit Pistons plan to sign forward Braxton Key of the Delaware Blue Coats to a 10-day contract, agent Billy Davis of FOA Sports tells @HoopsRumors.

As noted by Shaw, Key has averaged 18.9 points and 7.6 rebounds in the G League this season, shooting 48%.

You may recognize Key’s name as he spent a couple of seasons at Alabama and Virginia during his time in college.