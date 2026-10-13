The Detroit Pistons are bringing a bold new look to the hardwood for the 2026 Emirates NBA Cup. The team’s special court design features a striking combination of blue, red and gold, giving Little Caesars Arena a unique appearance when Detroit hosts its tournament games.

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Inside the Detroit Pistons NBA Cup Court Design

The design features a predominantly blue playing surface with a massive gold NBA Cup trophy at center court, highlighted by the Pistons’ traditional red, white and blue logo. Gold accents extend into both painted areas, while the sidelines and baselines feature a bright red background with prominent Pistons branding.

Perhaps the coolest detail is the phrase “IN IT FOR MY CITY” displayed along the bottom sideline, a nod to Detroit’s basketball identity and passionate fan base.

Here’s the Pistons’ NBA Cup court: pic.twitter.com/82P8T7fzWK — Hunter Patterson (@HunterPatterson) October 13, 2026

Pistons Prepare for 2026 NBA Cup

The 2026 Emirates NBA Cup begins October 30, with the Pistons competing in East Group A alongside the Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. Detroit opens tournament play on the road against Brooklyn, while its special court will be used for home Cup games.

The tournament championship is scheduled for December 11 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Detroit enters the season hoping to build on last year’s 60-win campaign, with Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson leading a talented young core and Jalen Duren looking to take another step forward.

One thing is certain: Detroit’s new Cup court is going to be difficult to miss.

Pistons fans, what grade would you give the new design?