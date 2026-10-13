fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
TodayRed Wingsvs NJ · 6:00 PMStarts in 4h 38m · ESPNNext gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Oct 17 vs NU · 12:00 PM2-4Next gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Oct 17 vs PSU · 3:30 PM3-2Next gameLionsSun, Oct 25 vs GB · 4:25 PM3-2 · NFC North2025-26 seasonPistons1-1Latest completed season2026 seasonTigers76-86Latest completed season
TodayRed Wingsvs NJ · 6:00 PMStarts in 4h 38m · ESPN

Detroit Pistons Unveil Court Design for NBA Cup

Detroit Pistons NBA Cup court
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak

The Detroit Pistons are bringing a bold new look to the hardwood for the 2026 Emirates NBA Cup. The team’s special court design features a striking combination of blue, red and gold, giving Little Caesars Arena a unique appearance when Detroit hosts its tournament games.

DSN TVPistons · newest firstAll Pistons video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

Inside the Detroit Pistons NBA Cup Court Design

The design features a predominantly blue playing surface with a massive gold NBA Cup trophy at center court, highlighted by the Pistons’ traditional red, white and blue logo. Gold accents extend into both painted areas, while the sidelines and baselines feature a bright red background with prominent Pistons branding.

Perhaps the coolest detail is the phrase “IN IT FOR MY CITY” displayed along the bottom sideline, a nod to Detroit’s basketball identity and passionate fan base.

Pistons Prepare for 2026 NBA Cup

The 2026 Emirates NBA Cup begins October 30, with the Pistons competing in East Group A alongside the Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. Detroit opens tournament play on the road against Brooklyn, while its special court will be used for home Cup games.

The tournament championship is scheduled for December 11 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Detroit enters the season hoping to build on last year’s 60-win campaign, with Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson leading a talented young core and Jalen Duren looking to take another step forward.

One thing is certain: Detroit’s new Cup court is going to be difficult to miss.

Pistons fans, what grade would you give the new design?

Picture of Richard Knight

Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
All Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or subscribe with Google

Both options use the subscription checkbox above. Google sign-in alone does not subscribe you.

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy