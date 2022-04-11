Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham explains when he will start spending money and relaxing

Cade Cunningham is all about winning and that is something he and his teammates did not do much during his rookie season with the Detroit Pistons.

On Monday, Cunningham spoke to reporters and as you will see in his quotes below, the season may be over but his work has just begun.

“I’m trying to work. I’m not trying to just go spend some money or go places. I’m trying to lock in. I feel like that stuff will come, maybe when I win some games. Maybe then the offseason will be more about resting than anything.”

Folks, the Pistons may have finished this season with one of the worst records in the NBA, but if Cunningham has anything to say about it, and he will, this will be the final time in his career in which his team will lose this many games in a season.

Nation, how many games do you think the Pistons will win during the 2022-23 season?