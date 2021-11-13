Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham makes kids day, despite security stepping in

Here is a nice little Cade Cunningham story via Rod Beard of The Detroit News.

Prior to Friday night’s game, Cunningham was sitting on the Detroit Pistons bench when a mom and her kid, who was wearing a Cunningham jersey, approached from behind and asked him for something. At that point, security “freaked out” and pushed them back. (Note: They were doing their job)

That’s when Cunningham took matters into his own hands as he got up, walked behind the bench, took a photo with the kid, and thanked the mom for buying her son the jersey.

This is pretty damn awesome.

Cade gets up, goes around the back of the bench and takes a picture with the kid and says to the mom, "Thank you for buying him the jersey." I mean, who does that? Cade is different. — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) November 13, 2021