Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham makes kids day, despite security stepping in

Here is a nice little Cade Cunningham story via Rod Beard of The Detroit News.

Prior to Friday night’s game, Cunningham was sitting on the Detroit Pistons bench when a mom and her kid, who was wearing a Cunningham jersey, approached from behind and asked him for something. At that point, security “freaked out” and pushed them back. (Note: They were doing their job)

That’s when Cunningham took matters into his own hands as he got up, walked behind the bench, took a photo with the kid, and thanked the mom for buying her son the jersey.

This is pretty damn awesome.

