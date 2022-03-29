Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham suffers injury vs. Brooklyn Nets

Well, this is not the news we wanted to have to pass along tonight.

On Tuesday, during the Detroit Pistons matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, rookie Cade Cunningham suffered a tailbone contusion and he is questionable to return to the game.

Prior to getting hurt, Cunningham had five points and five assists in 13 minutes of action.

Let’s hope Cunningham is able to return as the Pistons currently lead the Nets 64-58 at halftime.