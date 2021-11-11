Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham weighs in on Jalen Green’s attempt at trash talking

Wednesday night was billed as a special meeting between the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets as No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham was squaring off against No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green for the first time in their NBA careers.

During the game, Green dunked the ball near Cunningham and then proceeded to yell in the direction of Cunningham before doing some talking as he ran back down the court.

As you can see by clicking here, Cunningham did not even respond to Green, who was assessed a technical foul for his actions.

Following the game, in which the Pistons won 112-104, Cunningham spoke to reporters about handling trash talk.

“It depends on what they’re saying,” Cunningham said. “I’ll talk too. Nothing that I heard tonight held any weight — it was all for the cameras.”

#Pistons Cade Cunningham on handling trash talk: "It depends on what they're saying. I'll talk too. Nothing that I heard tonight held any weight — it was all for the cameras." — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) November 11, 2021