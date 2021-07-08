Detroit Pistons rookie Isaiah Stewart suffers injury during USA Select Team scrimmage vs. Team USA

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Detroit Pistons rookie center Isaiah Stewart suffered an ankle injury during Thursday’s USA Select Team scrimmage against Team USA.

Windhorst is reporting that Stewart left the game to get treatment.

In 68 games during his rookie season with the Pistons, Steward averaged 7.9 points and 6.7 rebounds in 21.4 minutes per night.

