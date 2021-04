Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Pistons are shorthanded for tonight’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers but rookie Saddiq Bey did not get the memo.

Watch as Bey goes off for 18 first-quarter points on 6-of-7 from beyond the arc.

This kid can shoot!

