Saturday, April 18, 2020
Detroit Pistons News


Detroit Pistons rookie Sekou Doumbouya leaves country despite NBA recommendation

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

Despite the NBA recommending that players avoid non-essential travel as we deal with the coronavirus, Detroit Pistons rookie Sekou Doumbouya has decided to return to his home country of France.

From WZYZ Detroit:

A Pistons spokesman says the team is aware that the 19-year-old Doumbouya is in France, and that he left to be closer to family during the pandemic.

Detroit drafted Doumbouya in the first round last year. A native of Guinea, he moved to France when he was young and played there before coming to the Pistons. He has averaged 6.4 points in 38 games for Detroit this season.

Nation, do you agree with Doumbouya’s decision to return home to be with his family during this difficult time?

 

