The Detroit Pistons season opener is the first game on the NBA’s opening day. Detroit won 60 games last season, and it starts the 2026-27 season on Tuesday, Oct. 20 against a new-look Boston Celtics team, with tipoff scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on NBC. Detroit went 3-1 against Boston last season.

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Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff believes that his team is hungry to win as the new season approaches. He said, “I know what our guys are motivated to do, and they want to win. They want to win at a high level. They want to compete at a high level, and we are very aware of that. We don’t pay attention to the outside noise. People’s words have no impact on us, and that’s how we approach it.”

The Detroit Pistons Core Is Young and Signed Long Term

One thing that is clear entering the season for Detroit is that this team has a young core of Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, and Jalen Duren. Cunningham is only 25 years old, Duren is only 22 years old, and Thompson is 23 years old.

Thompson and Duren each signed five-year extensions this fall, Thompson for $155 million on Sept. 18 and Duren for $200 million on Oct. 1, and Cunningham is only entering the second year of his five-year contract as well. This is the core that the Pistons are buying into. They have to deliver another strong regular season and have a successful postseason.

Bickerstaff has a lot of faith in his players and said, “When you play to your identity every night, you don’t skip steps. You don’t miss the moment, and we try to play Pistons basketball every single night. And if you do that, you eventually build your way to where you want to be.”

The Boston Celtics Look Different

One thing that looks the same for Boston this season is Jayson Tatum, and even that comes with a caveat. Tatum tore his Achilles in the 2025 playoffs and did not play again until March, when he returned for the end of the regular season. He enters this one with a full offseason behind him and says he expects to play on back-to-back days.

What is different is that Boston no longer has Jaylen Brown on the team. He was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in July for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks.

George said about his new opportunity with the Celtics to The Boston Globe, “It’s refreshing. Hopefully, I can remain healthy. I think I became a journeyman along the way (of my career). At this point, I would love to be able to call Boston home. I’m fully immersing myself into this organization with the guys. I’ve been more than happy. I’m ecstatic with being here, being around these guys, like they brought something else out of me that, to be quite frank, has been buried, and that’s just a different passion. There’s a love again for this game, and I just think everything is kind of just aligning at the right time for me here.”

Boston also signed Mitchell Robinson in free agency on a three-year deal. He won an NBA title with the New York Knicks last season.

Both Teams Finished Last Season Earlier Than They Planned

The Pistons and the Celtics were the top two seeds in the East last season and neither one reached the Eastern Conference Finals. Detroit, the No. 1 seed at 60-22, lost a seven-game conference semifinal to the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. Boston, the No. 2 seed, went out in the first round in seven games to the same Philadelphia team it would later send Brown to.

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