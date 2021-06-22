Detroit Pistons set to learn 2021 NBA Draft fate

Sharing is caring!

On Tuesday night, the 2021 NBA Draft lottery will be held and the Detroit Pistons will learn where they will be selecting.

As we speak, the Pistons are tied for the best odds (14% chance) to land the No. 1 overall pick (Rockets and Magic join them) but they could fall as low as No. 6.

The Pistons have a 52.1% chance at picking in the top four and a 47.9% chance at picking either fifth or sixth.

If the Pistons do land the No. 1 overall pick, most believe they will select Oklahoma State star, Cade Cunningham.

You can watch the draft lottery on ESPN beginning at 8:30 PM EST on Tuesday night.