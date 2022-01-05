Detroit Pistons SG Hamidou Diallo makes NBA history

Detroit Pistons shooting guard Hamidou Diallo is in the midst of an extremely productive stretch, having reached 12 straight games of scoring double-digit points while averaging 31 PPG in his last three.

And during his team’s most recent victory, an upset over the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, Diallo made NBA history, becoming the 1st player ever to record consecutive games of at least 30 pts, 10 rebs, 4 asts, 5 stls (12/29-1/1).

Hamidou Diallo became the 1st player in NBA history with consecutive games of at least 30 pts, 10 rebs, 4 asts, 5 stls (12/29-1/1). Diallo also was the 8th Piston and 1st since Grant Hill with 3-straight games of 13+ FGM (12/26-1/1). #Pistons (via @EliasSports / @bball_ref) — Pistons PR (@Pistons_PR) January 5, 2022

The Pistons are undefeated so far in the new year, and Diallo has played a major role in that success.