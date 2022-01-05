in Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons SG Hamidou Diallo makes NBA history

Detroit Pistons shooting guard Hamidou Diallo is in the midst of an extremely productive stretch, having reached 12 straight games of scoring double-digit points while averaging 31 PPG in his last three.

And during his team’s most recent victory, an upset over the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, Diallo made NBA history, becoming the 1st player ever to record consecutive games of at least 30 pts, 10 rebs, 4 asts, 5 stls (12/29-1/1).

The Pistons are undefeated so far in the new year, and Diallo has played a major role in that success.

