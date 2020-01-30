30.3 F
Detroit Pistons News

Detroit Pistons SG Luke Kennard won't be back any time soon

By Michael Whitaker

Detroit Pistons shooting guard Luke Kennard was enjoying a career year through 28 games before going down with an injury.

The third year former Duke Blue Devil was averaging 15.8 PPG, 4.1 APG, and 3.5 RPG, all career highs while shooting 44.2% from the field.

Absent since late December with bilateral knee tendinitis, Kennard won’t be available again for Detroit for at least a few more weeks according to head coach Dwane Casey.

The Pistons are a pedestrian 17-32 on the season, and currently occupy the 10th spot in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. They’re 4.5 games back of the Brooklyn Nets for the 8th and final playoff position.

