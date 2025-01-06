fb
Monday, January 6, 2025
Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons Sign 2 Players Prior To Matchup Vs. Trail Blazers

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Pistons have made a couple of roster moves, signing forward Ron Harper Jr. and forward/center Tolu Smith to two-way contracts, while waiving Cole Swider and Alondes Williams.

Ron Harper Jr. Adds Scoring and Experience

Harper Jr., a 6-4 forward, has impressed in the G League with the Maine Celtics, averaging 13.1 points and 2.5 rebounds in 23 minutes per game. After going undrafted in 2022, Harper also saw time with the Toronto Raptors, adding depth to his experience. A standout at Rutgers, Harper was named Third Team All-Big 10 in 2021 and Second Team in 2022.

Tolu Smith’s G League Dominance Earns Him a Spot

Smith, standing at 6-11 and 245 pounds, has been a force for the Motor City Cruise, averaging 17.7 points and 11.4 rebounds per game with a 68.5% field goal percentage. After a standout college career at Mississippi State, Smith earned First Team All-SEC honors in 2023 and 2024. His size and skill make him a valuable addition to the Pistons’ roster.

Pistons Part Ways with Swider and Williams

To make room, the Pistons waived Cole Swider and Alondes Williams. Both players had strong performances with the Motor City Cruise, but the Pistons are focused on adding depth and further developing young talent for the future.

With the signings of Harper Jr. and Smith, the Pistons continue to build for the future, with both players now available for the main roster while continuing to grow in the G League.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
