Detroit Pistons Sign Alondes Williams

The Detroit Pistons have officially signed guard Alondes Williams to a two-way contract, the team announced today.

Williams, standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 210 pounds, brings valuable experience to the Pistons. He played in seven games with the Miami HEAT during the 2023-24 season and appeared in one game with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2022-23 campaign. Williams has also made his mark in the NBA G League, where he played in 78 career games. Over that span, he averaged 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. Notably, during his time with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the G League affiliate of the Miami HEAT, Williams posted impressive averages of 20.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 7.0 assists in 43 games.

The Pistons have been active in shaping their roster ahead of the upcoming season, and Williams' addition to the team provides further depth and versatility in their backcourt. Fans will be eager to see how Williams can contribute to the team's success as they prepare for the 2024-25 season.